Patriots announce 2024 training camp schedule, dates for public practices
The New England Patriots will kick off training camp ahead of the 2024 NFL season in just a few weeks.
Veteran players will be required to report to Foxboro by Tuesday, July 23, with the first training camp practice being held on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 24, the team announced Tuesday.
The Patriots will then hold open practices for fans to attend on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26.
All practice times are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. with gates opening at 10:00 a.m.
The Patriots also announced that they will hold a joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Tuesday, Aug. 13, before playing the NFC East team in a preseason game at Gillette on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The entire practice schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, July 24
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Thursday, July 25
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Friday, July 26
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Saturday, July 27 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE
Sunday, July 28
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Monday, July 29
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Tuesday, July 30
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Wednesday, July 31 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE
Thursday, August 1
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Friday, August 2
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Saturday, August 3
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Sunday, August 4 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE
Monday, August 5
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Tuesday, August 6
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Wednesday, August 7 - Sunday, August 11 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE
Monday, August 12
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Practice Begins
Tuesday, August 13
10:00 AM – Gates Open
11:00 AM – Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles
The team said updates to the training camp schedule will be posted here.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW