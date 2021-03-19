Patriots announce 10 signings; Bill Belichick gives first thoughts on new players

Pats announce 10 signings; Belichick gives first thoughts on new players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy making moves in NFL free agency this week, and on Friday afternoon they officially announced 10 of their signings.

Here are the 10 players whose contracts were made official:

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Kendrick Bourne

TE Hunter Henry

OL Ted Karras

DE Deatrich Wise

DL Henry Anderson

LB Matthew Judon

LB Kyle Van Noy

DB Jalen Mills

ST Cody Davis

Notable players who the team reportedly has agreed to sign but hasn't officially announced include quarterback Cam Newton, tight end Jonnu Smith, center David Andrews, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive lineman Montravius Adams, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, kicker Nick Folk and special teams ace Justin Bethel.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also released a short statement on the team's offseason activity so far:

"We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year. Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season."

The Patriots still have enough salary cap space remaining to sign other free agents before training camp begins in the summer. They also have nine picks in next month's 2021 NFL Draft to make further improvements to the roster.