Patriots among teams meeting with Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
The New England Patriots have met with a running back who doubles as a kick returner. Iowa State prospect Kene Nwangwu met with the Patriots recently among other teams, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

The Iowa State product averaged an eye-popping 26.85 yards per return on special teams. He rushed the ball 61 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns last season. In terms of kick returns, he recorded 19 returns for 550 yards in 2020.

He immediately established himself in that role early as a freshman in 2016. That year, he recorded 34 returns for 896 yards and a touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per return. Those numbers would serve as career-highs for him collegiately.

In his Iowa State career, he averaged 26.8 yards per return over the course of four seasons.

Nwangwu offers offensive versatility, something the Patriots seem to work well with. He could be an asset to them in many different ways and strengthen their special teams unit.

