Patriots almost double-digit favorites at Jets on Sunday NFL odds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots (7-3) are back from their bye week and looking to take their frustrations out on the New York Jets (3-7) as 9.5-point road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Sunday's AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots had won nine in a row going into a bye prior to losing 34-10 to the Tennessee Titans as 6.5-point road favorites in Week 10, covering the spread in eight of those games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They have also been very solid after a bye under head coach Bill Belichick, going 12-3 straight up and 8-6-1 against the spread in their last 15.

The Jets are coming off their bye week as well and have not enjoyed the same type of success as one can imagine for a team that finished last in the division three of the previous four years. They are 1-5 straight up in their last six games following a bye, going 2-4 ATS, and they were blown out 41-10 by the Buffalo Bills as seven-point home favorites in Week 10.

Despite their differences, these teams have had some competitive games over the years, even though New England has found a way to win 12 of the past 14 meetings SU. New York has gone an impressive 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10, with eight of those decided by seven points or less. Last year, the Patriots beat the Jets 24-17 in Week 6, failing to cover as nine-point road favorites, and then they won 26-6 in Week 17 and covered as 16.5-point home chalk.

New England still does not know if the team's defense will get to play against New York rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who is still nursing a foot injury. If he does start, the Patriots will try to improve upon a 17-5 mark SU versus rookie quarterbacks dating back to 2000 under Belichick. If he does not, then it will be veteran Josh McCown under center opposite future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who has gone 25-7 SU against the Jets during his 19-year career.

Story Continues

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers both ahead of New England in the AFC standings and the NFC's New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams each with only one loss, the Patriots have seen their Super Bowl 53 odds adjusted. The defending AFC champions are +650 (wager $100 to win $650) to take home their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, behind the Rams (+325), Saints (+325) and Chiefs (+550) and ahead of the Steelers (+900).

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





