Patriots allow their first touchdown of the 2019 season

The Patriots allowed three points in the Super Bowl, three points on opening night and they shut out the Dolphins in Week Two, but their streak of not allowing a touchdown has come to an end.

Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and cornerback Arthur Maulet recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. That cut the Patriots’ lead to 30-7 in their bid for a 3-0 start to the year.

Olszewski made the team after moving from cornerback at Bemidji State to wide receiver after signing as an undrafted free agent. He’s handled all the punt return work for the team so far this season and fielded six of them during Sunday’s game before his miscue.

The last time the Patriots defense allowed a touchdown was in the AFC title game victory over the Chiefs in January. That streak remains alive and the Jets haven’t shown much ability to end it.