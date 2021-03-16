Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on three-year deal

The New England Patriots continue to strike during the NFL’s legal tampering period, and kept doing so at the tight end position on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to terms on a deal with former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. It’s a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, with $25 million of that guaranteed.

The Pats landing Henry comes as a big surprise, considering they agreed to terms with Titans tight end Jonnu Smith on Monday.

However, the Patriots are no strangers to having two dominant playmakers at the position. Henry joining Smith will give flashbacks to the days when the New England offense sported both Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Henry, 26, was a second-round pick of the Bolts in 2016. In 2020, Henry caught a career-high 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Pro Football Focus graded Henry at 69.3 last season, good for their 24th-best tight end.

The football analytics outlet also handed Smith the 12th-best tight end grade in 2020 (74.0).

