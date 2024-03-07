Patriots agree to terms with OL Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have added a veteran offensive lineman.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chukwuma Okorafor has agreed to terms with New England. Specifics of the contract were not disclosed.

Okorafor, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He appeared in 77 games with 59 starts for Pittsburgh over the last six seasons. He played 14 games with seven starts in 2023. Pittsburgh released him last month, making him free to sign with any team before the start of the new league year.

Okorafor previously was a full-time starter for the Steelers, playing 100 percent of the club’s offensive snaps in 2022.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, the Patriots would still like to re-sign pending free agent Michael Onwenu. But Okorafor will give New England more depth at right tackle.

Onwenu is No. 17 on PFT's list of top 100 free agents.