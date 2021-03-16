Patriots agree to terms with Henry Anderson to two-year deal

The Patriots’ free agent buying spree showing any sign of slowing down.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with defensive end Henry Anderson on a two-year deal. Anderson was released by the Jets early this month, so he is free to officially sign with the team before the new league year starts on March 17.

Anderson spent the last three seasons with the Jets. He had seven sacks during his first season with the team, but was less effective in 29 games over the last two years and he was dropped to free up $8.2 million in cap space.

The Patriots also agreed to terms with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and re-signed defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis on Monday. They are also set to add tight end Jonnu Smith, edge rusher Matthew Judon, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive back Jalen Mills, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor in other free agent moves.

