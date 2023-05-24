Patriots agree to terms with fourth-round pick Jake Andrews
The Patriots have taken care of some rookie business during the first week of OTAs.
According to multiple reports, New England has agreed to terms with 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Andrews.
Andrews, a center, was the 107th overall pick out of Troy. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2022.
The Patriots now have nine of their 12 draft picks from this year under contract. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez, second-round pick Keion White, and third-round pick Marte Mapu — the team’s top three picks — have not yet agreed to terms.
