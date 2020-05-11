Patriots agree to terms with Dalton Keene, leaving only one pick unsigned

The Patriots drafted 10 players. They have agreed to terms with nine.

The latest is third-round choice Dalton Keene, a tight end from Virginia Tech. Keene reached agreement on his contract Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Second-round safety Kyle Dugger is the only Patriots’ draft choice yet unsigned.

Keene, who started 38 consecutive games for the Hokies, projects as a versatile H-back.

In three college seasons, he made 59 catches for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.

That includes 21 receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games in 2019.

