The Patriots are continuing a very active start of free agency.

The next big move for New England will be signing wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two sides have agreed to a deal.

Agholor was a first-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2015 and was generally considered a disappointment in five years in Philadelphia. But last year he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders and finished the season with a career-high 896 receiving yards.

Now Agholor is heading to a New England team that knows it needs to upgrade its offensive playmakers. The Patriots have also agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive back Jalen Mills, pass rusher Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux today. It’s been a busy start for the Patriots as they attempt to bounce back from a rare losing season.

Patriots agree to deal with Nelson Agholor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk