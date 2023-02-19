Patriots agree to new deal with Conor McDermott

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott during the 2022 season and they want to keep him around for 2023.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots and McDermott have agreed to terms on a new contract. McDermott signed with the Patriots in November as they were dealing with a rash of injuries on the offensive line and he started the final six games of the year at right tackle.

McDermott was Patriots sixth-round pick in 2017, but failed to make the team and wound up playing for the Bills. He moved onto the Jets in 2019 and played 35 games for them before making the move back to New England.

Tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon remain on track for free agency with the Patriots.

