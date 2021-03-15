Patriots agree to 4-year deal with former Ravens OLB Matthew Judon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Stevens
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have officially lost their first unrestricted free agent of the offseason as the New England Patriots have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Matthew Judon. According to NFL Network’s Ton Pelissero, the Patriots are signing Judon to a four-year deal worth $56 million, with $32 million coming in the first two years.

Judon’s deal is one of the largest of free agency thus far. Though it’s well below the $16.808 million Judon earned in 2020 under the franchise tag, it’s more than Markus Golden’s and Romeo Okwara’s pending deals. The Patriots have been big spenders early in free agency, taking advantage of a wealth of cap space and a down market to grab some of the league’s best pending free agents. With Bill Belichick still wearing a hoodie and headset on the sidelines, that could make New England a contender once again in 2021.

For the Ravens, Judon becomes the first player to get the franchise tag from Baltimore and not eventually re-sign since offensive lineman Wally Williams left in 1999. That puts quite a bit of pressure on the Ravens to find and sign an outside linebacker to replace Judon’s 15.5 sacks and 54 quarterback hits over the last two years, hopefully at a better value.

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: Patriots sign Ravens linebacker Matt Judon to four-year deal

    The Ravens placed a franchise tag on their star outside linebacker last year, but appear to have missed out on Matthew Judon's services this offseason.

  • Patriots making major push to sign Ravens free-agent pass rusher Matthew Judon

    The Baltimore Ravens could lose outside linebacker Matthew Judon in free agency as the New England Patriots are showing real interest.

  • Report: Patriots agree to terms on contract with EDGE Matt Judon

    Bill Belichick is going for broke during the 2021 free agency.

  • Grading DB Jalen Mills’ deal with the Patriots: B

    The Patriots are taking a chance on former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills, but it's unwise to bet against Bill Belichick's DB acumen.

  • Report: Patriots making big push for Matthew Judon

    The Patriots have agreed to deals with a couple of free agents and they’re reportedly hot on the trail of another one. NFL Media reports that the Patriots are making a major push to sign edge rusher Matthew Judon. Judon played out the 2020 season for the Ravens on the franchise tag, but the team [more]

  • Titans will face Jonnu Smith, Patriots during 2021 season

    It won't be long before the Titans see their former tight end.

  • Patriots agree to 4-year deal with DB Jalen Mills

    The Patriots have agreed to a four-year deal with DB Jalen Mills. The contract is worth $24 million and includes $9 million guaranteed. Mills started 15 games for the Eagles last season, making 74 tackles with one interception and three passes defensed

  • Report: Patriots finalize deal for Matthew Judon

    A report earlier this afternoon indicated the Patriots were making a big push for edge rusher Matthew Judon. Indeed, they did. Tom Pelissero NFL Media reports the Patriots have finalized the deal with Judon, giving him a four-year, $56 million contact. It includes $32 million over the first two years. The Patriots also reached deals [more]

  • Ravens get an ‘A’ grade for Kevin Zeitler signing

    The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.

  • Kevin Zeitler: It was a pretty tough call, but Baltimore was the right fit

    Kevin Zeitler and the Ravens got a head start on free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract on Monday. Baltimore is Zeitler’s third AFC North team, having previously played for Cleveland ND Cincinnati. That divisional familiarity was one factor in Zeitler’s decision. “Well it was actually a pretty tough call. They were all [more]

  • Maryland's Top Power Forwards in 2023

    Maryland Varsity has updated our list of the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2023 now!

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page will all the latest moves.

  • Belarus dictator 'wins' ski competition after rival takes a tumble

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukahshenko won a governmental skiing competition at the weekend, but only after a competitor fell over several times in an apparent bid to hand him victory. In a clip widely shared on social media, an unidentified competitor falls over four times in less than a minute, allowing Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation for more than two decades, to glide past him. Mr Lukashenko’s team went on to claim victory in the cross-country relay race at “Minsk Ski” - an annual event that sets groups from the presidential administration, ministries and various regional authorities against each other. “It is always difficult to win,” the president told state media after the event. “Especially when you are being watched - and excuse my immodesty here - by millions of people.” He added: “It’s very hard for me. But it makes people happy. This is my fate. My job is to make people happier.” Mr Lukashenko’s victory was the top story for Belta, the Belarusian state news agency, on Sunday afternoon, as many on social media alleged a fix.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots expected to target running back help in free agency

    The New England Patriots are expected to be active in NFL free agency this week, and one position in particular that they reportedly will be targeting is running back.

  • North Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

    It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters. More stories from theweek.comThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, free agent Davon Godchaux agree to two-year contract

    The New England Patriots are wasting no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency with the addition of nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

  • Grading Aaron Jones’ four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers: B-

    The Packers were right to retain running back Aaron Jones, but the money involved complicates the wisdom of the deal.

  • Latest Jets free agency buzz: Gang Green in pursuit of Trey Hendrickson

    Here's the latest buzz surrounding Jets free agent targets...

  • Report: Patriots, TE Jonnu Smith agree to terms on $50 million deal

    The Patriots signed the star tight end to an enormous four-year deal.

  • Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with DT Davon Godchaux

    Why was Davon Godchaux the Patriots' second splash in free agency?