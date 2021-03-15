Patriots agree to 4-year deal with former Ravens OLB Matthew Judon

The Baltimore Ravens have officially lost their first unrestricted free agent of the offseason as the New England Patriots have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Matthew Judon. According to NFL Network’s Ton Pelissero, the Patriots are signing Judon to a four-year deal worth $56 million, with $32 million coming in the first two years.

Judon’s deal is one of the largest of free agency thus far. Though it’s well below the $16.808 million Judon earned in 2020 under the franchise tag, it’s more than Markus Golden’s and Romeo Okwara’s pending deals. The Patriots have been big spenders early in free agency, taking advantage of a wealth of cap space and a down market to grab some of the league’s best pending free agents. With Bill Belichick still wearing a hoodie and headset on the sidelines, that could make New England a contender once again in 2021.

For the Ravens, Judon becomes the first player to get the franchise tag from Baltimore and not eventually re-sign since offensive lineman Wally Williams left in 1999. That puts quite a bit of pressure on the Ravens to find and sign an outside linebacker to replace Judon’s 15.5 sacks and 54 quarterback hits over the last two years, hopefully at a better value.