Patriots address key need in Mel Kiper Jr's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's officially the offseason for 28 of pro football's 32 teams, and the most important event between now and training camp for those clubs is the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

The New England Patriots have the No. 14 pick in the first round -- their highest Round 1 selection since owning the No. 10 pick in the 2008 draft. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used that pick to acquire University of Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo. It turned out to be a great choice.

Will Belichick go defense again in 2023?

Patriots Talk: Devin McCourty goes deep on Patriots’ hire of Bill O’Brien | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. published his first NFL Mock Draft of the year Wednesday morning. He projects the Patriots will take Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Here is Kiper's analysis of the pick:

"Will the Patriots bring back free agent corner Jonathan Jones? That could determine what Bill Belichick & Co. do here, because this is a strong cornerback class in the back half of Round 1. There could be a run on defensive backs in the 20s. Witherspoon is my top-ranked corner, a long and physical player who shut down an entire side of the field for the Fighting Illini. He also is not afraid to stick his head in and make a tackle."

Witherspoon played four seasons at Illinois and tallied career highs with three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 12 games last season. Whether he's in man or zone coverage, Witherspoon finds a way to perform at a high level.

The Patriots have lost two really good cornerbacks in the last two years in Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. New England passed on a couple talented cornerbacks in the 2022 draft -- Trent McDuffie and Kaiir Elam, for example -- before taking Chattanooga left guard Cole Strange at No. 29 overall.

Cornerback isn't the most glaring roster need for the Patriots. Offensive tackle should probably be the No. 1 focus. But if Witherspoon is available at No. 14, he would be a very nice addition to the Patriots secondary.