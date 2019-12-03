A former Philadelphia Eagle has landed in Boston.

The New England Patriots claimed defensive lineman Albert Huggins off waivers Monday, filling the roster spot vacated by released kicker Kai Forbath.

That meant a late-night flight to Boston for Huggins, who filmed his arrival to Logan Airport just after midnight on Monday via his Instagram story.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New Patriots DT Albert Huggins lands in Boston (with some 👌 commentary)



Via alhuggi_67 on IG pic.twitter.com/fynezYNQ5u



— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) December 3, 2019

Huggins muttered "Jesus Christ" in the video, which means he was either soaking in the prospect of signing with the reigning Super Bowl champs ... or was just really cold. (He did arrive in the middle of a Boston snowstorm, after all.)

The 22-year-old rookie out of Clemson does seem excited about the opportunity, posting a photo with the caption, "different team same dream" on his Instagram story Monday night.

Albert Huggins Instagram

The Patriots are Huggins' third team since signing entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Houston Texans' practice squad in early 2019, then was signed to the Eagles' 53-man roster on Oct. 21.

The South Carolina native appeared in four games for Philly as a reserve defensive lineman and recorded three tackles before the Eagles released him Nov. 30.

He adds depth on New England's defensive line, where rookie Byron Cowart missed Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans due to injury.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' new addition Albert Huggins announces arrival on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston