Patriots adding another tight end

As the world continues to wonder whether Rob Gronkowski will come back, the Patriots are adding another tight end to a room that misses him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson.

The Patriots have also signed veteran Ben Watson, after Matt LaCosse‘s knee injury left them with one healthy tight end to finish the game last week.

Tomlinson spent time with the Eagles and Texans as well, then latched on for three years with the Jets. The Giants claimed him off waivers this year and he spent a month there.