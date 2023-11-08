Patriots add WR Demario Douglas to injury report with ankle issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who's going to play wide receiver for the New England Patriots on Sunday?

It's a fair question, given the injuries the Patriots are dealing with at the position. A new one appeared on the injury report Wednesday when Demario Douglas was listed as a limited participant in practice because of an ankle ailment.

The rookie wideout has been one of the Patriots' most productive and dynamic offensive players in recent weeks. He has tallied four or more receptions in each of the last three games. He also ranks second among Patriots wide receivers in receptions (24) and receiving yards (277) on the season.

Veteran wideout DaVante Parker returned to practice Wednesday but he was a limited participant in the session. Parker suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and missed the Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots are already without Kendrick Bourne -- their top wideout -- because of a torn ACL suffered against the Dolphins two weeks ago. If Douglas and Parker are both limited, or don't even play, on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, it's going to be even harder for the Patriots to score. And doing that has already proven quite difficult for the Patriots, considering the fact they are the second-lowest scoring team in the league at 15 points per game.

These injuries could result in more snaps for some of the Patriots' other young wideouts, including Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte. Boutte has been a healthy scratch since Week 1.