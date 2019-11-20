Patriots add new wide receiver to practice squad amid injuries

The New England Patriots had a new wide receiver wearing No. 10 during Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium, and his name is Quincy Adeboyejo.

He's the latest addition to the Patriots' practice squad.

Adeboyejo's lone appearance in a regular season NFL game came in 2017 with the Baltimore Ravens. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, and worked out for the Patriots in October, per NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

Bringing in another wideout made sense for the Patriots given the abundance of injuries they're currently dealing with at the position.

Veteran wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both didn't practice Wednesday, and Julian Edelman (shoulder) was a limited participant, according to the team's injury report.

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon for a Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

