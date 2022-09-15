Patriots add Trent Brown to practice report

The Patriots didn’t have quarterback Mac Jones at Thursday’s practice because of an illness. Jones was a full participant Wednesday with a back injury.

His back injury was not listed on Thursday’s report.

A bigger concern might be the addition of the starting left tackle to the practice report. Trent Brown was limited with an ankle injury after not being listed on Wednesday’s report.

Brown played every snap against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots could shift right tackle Isaiah Wynn to left tackle — his primary position the past four seasons — or play one of the backups, Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste. New England also added Marcus Cannon to the practice squad this week.

Starting inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) was upgraded to limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (shoulder) also were limited.

