Patriots add Trent Brown to injury report with illness

The Patriots have added tackle Trent Brown to their injury report on Thursday morning.

Brown is now listed as questionable to play against the Bills on Thursday night. An illness is the reason why Brown has been added to the list.

The addition comes after the Patriots ruled Isaiah Wynn out with a foot injury and listed Yodny Cajuste as questionable with a calf injury. Brown started at left tackle last Thursday and Cajuste was at right tackle while Wynn started at left tackle in Week 11. Marcus Cannon had been at right tackle before going on injured reserve a few weeks ago.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), center David Andrews (thigh), defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (illness), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) are also listed as questionable for New England.

