The Patriots added cornerback Stephon Gilmore to their injury report Thursday. A knee injury limited him.

It marks the first time Gilmore, the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, has appeared on the team’s injury report this season.

He has 20 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups, playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Patriots also added outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) to the report as a limited particpant.

In addition, safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), running back Damien Harris (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), outside linebacker John Simon (shoulder) and offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were limited.

Receiver Julian Edelman, of course, didn’t practice after undergoing knee surgery Thursday. Receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) also sat out practice Thursday.

Patriots add Stephon Gilmore, Shilique Calhoun to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk