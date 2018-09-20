Patriots add Rob Gronkowski to injury report

The Patriots added tight end Rob Gronkowski to their practice report Thursday. They listed him as limited with an ankle injury.

Gronkowski played 58 of 61 snaps against the Jaguars on Sunday, making two catches for 15 yards. He went through a full practice Wednesday.

Receiver Josh Gordon, an addition to the team this week in a trade with the Browns, again was limited with a hamstring injury.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring), defensive back Nate Ebner (hip) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) also were limited.

Safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers did not practice Thursday as both remain in concussion protocol.