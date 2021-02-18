Patriots add linebacker with explosiveness in latest CBS mock draft

It’s mock draft season, which means several experts have theories on who New England should pick with the 15th overall selection.

Chris Traposo of CBSSports has New England selecting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Notre Dame linebacker recorded 55 tackles in a shortened 2020 season. In 2019, he recorded 79 tackles.

His best game of the 2020 season came on November 7 against Clemson. In that contest, he recorded nine tackles and half a sack. He also managed to tally a fumble that he recovered.. He would then follow it up with a stellar performance two weeks later against UNC. In that game ,he recorded nine tackles and showcased his aggressiveness.

Traposo loves Owusu-Koramoah’s tape and indicates that could make him an intriguing prospect.

Owusu-Koramoah has arguably the most fun tape of any defensive prospect in this class. Everything he does is sudden.

With New England needing defensive depth, Owusu-Koramoah could provide intrigue. Although not a position of need, linebackers have always been a big part of the Patriots defense.

Related