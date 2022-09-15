Patriots add left tackle Trent Brown to the injury report

The last thing the New England Patriots’ offense needed was another injury, but that’s exactly what they have with starting offensive tackle Trent Brown joining the injury report on Thursday.

After being a full participant at practice on Wednesday, Brown was limited this time out with an ankle injury. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on as the team prepares for their Week 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown had a rough outing in the opener against the Miami Dolphins, particularly in allowing the strip sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.

If he can’t play on Sunday, the Patriots might be forced to play musical chairs along the offensive line, which could end with the team moving right tackle Isaiah Wynn back to the left side. It obviously isn’t an ideal situation with the team already struggling with protection on the offensive front.

This could be a tipping point without Brown when faced with a ferocious Steelers defense.

