Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson became a late addition to the team’s injury report on Friday.

Jackson was a limited participant on Friday because of a knee injury and has been listed as questionable to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Jackson has started all three games for New England and has 10 tackles and two interceptions on the year.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (knee), linebacker Josh Uche (back), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee) are also listed as questionable.

Running back James White (hip) was the only player ruled out and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He is not expected to return to action this season.

Patriots add J.C. Jackson to injury report, list him as questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk