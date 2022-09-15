Patriots add important offensive lineman to latest Week 2 injury report

Important offensive lineman added to Patriots' new Week 2 injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a couple important offensive players on their latest Week 2 injury report released Thursday.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but not because of the back injury he was dealing with earlier in the week. Jones was absent due to an illness, but it's reportedly not expected to affect his status for Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One key player added to the injury report was starting left tackle Trent Brown, who was a limited participant in practice because of an ankle injury.

Veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley also was a new addition to the report with a toe injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He should be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots after being a full participant in Thursday's practice. He was limited in Wednesday's session.

Patriots Talk: Heat is turning up on the Patriots’ offense already | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Here's the full Thursday injury reports for both the Patriots and Steelers ahead of Week 2.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Mac Jones - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe

T Trent Brown - Ankle

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral (Placed on IR)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Cameron Heyward - Not Injury Related / Rest

OL Mason Cole - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION