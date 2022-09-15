Patriots add important offensive lineman to latest Week 2 injury report
Important offensive lineman added to Patriots' new Week 2 injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have a couple important offensive players on their latest Week 2 injury report released Thursday.
Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but not because of the back injury he was dealing with earlier in the week. Jones was absent due to an illness, but it's reportedly not expected to affect his status for Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This Patriots streak is NFL's longest and it could end Week 2 vs. Steelers
One key player added to the injury report was starting left tackle Trent Brown, who was a limited participant in practice because of an ankle injury.
Veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley also was a new addition to the report with a toe injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He should be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots after being a full participant in Thursday's practice. He was limited in Wednesday's session.
Patriots Talk: Heat is turning up on the Patriots’ offense already | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Here's the full Thursday injury reports for both the Patriots and Steelers ahead of Week 2.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Mac Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe
T Trent Brown - Ankle
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral (Placed on IR)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Cameron Heyward - Not Injury Related / Rest
OL Mason Cole - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Najee Harris - Foot
LB Rob Spillane - Eye
CB Levi Wallace - Ankle