Patriots add David Andrews, remove LB Josh Uche and TE Dalton Keene from injury report

The New England Patriots were missing two offensive captains from practice on Wednesday.

James White lost his father, Tyrone, in a car accident on Sunday and missed New England’s Week 2 game as well. David Andrews missed practice with a hand injury, and that’s the only public information on his status currently.

Rookies Josh Uche and Dalton Keene are off the injury report and that could lead to their debuts on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Uche was the Patriots’ second pick and his expectations at linebacker are through the roof. Keene was selected shortly after Devin Asiasi in the third round and he’ll add a new element as a fullback/tight end for the Patriots.





Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry remain on the injury report, but it’s likely they see the field on Sunday.