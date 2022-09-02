The Patriots have added a bit of cap space for the regular season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured tight end Jonnu Smith‘s contract. They converted $7.965 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

The move gives the Patriots $5.31 million in cap space to use in the coming months. It will add some money to Smith’s cap over the final two years of his deal as well.

Smith’s first season was less productive than many hoped it would be, which makes him one of many offensive players that the Patriots are looking for big improvement from in 2022. Hunter Henry is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster in New England.

Patriots add cap room by restructuring Jonnu Smith’s deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk