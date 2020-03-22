The Patriots brought back quarterback Brian Hoyer for another tour of duty on Sunday and they also added a linebacker they’ve played against the last couple of years.

Brandon Copeland played for the Jets the last two seasons and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that he’ll be playing for the Patriots in 2020.

Copeland entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and saw his first regular season action with the Lions in 2015. He moved onto the Jets in 2018 and played 28 games for the team the last two seasons.

Copeland started 13 of those games and wrapped up his time with the Jets with 77 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He joins defensive tackle Beau Allen and safety Adrian Phillips as new pieces for the New England defense that has seen five free agents leave for other teams.

Patriots add Brandon Copeland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk