Patriots add another OT to free agency Bengals might like

Recently voided contracts sending players to free agency seemed to give the Cincinnati Bengals more options to look at on the open market soon.

Now we can add another to the pile.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots will let offensive tackle Trent Brown’s contract void, sending him to free agency.

For the Bengals, the more options the merrier when it comes to that position. Jonah Williams projects to earn a big contract on the open market, so they’re going to be looking at veteran right tackles.

Brown, going on 31 years old, just earned an 80.2 PFF grade but only played in 11 games, starting eight. Over the last five seasons, he’s appeared in a full campaign’s worth of games just once.

Still, Brown might present a realistic stopgap option for a Bengals team that could draft the position highly, too. And if nothing else, it’s another name for other teams to consider, meaning they might have a slightly better chance at getting a veteran they like better.

