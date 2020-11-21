The Patriots are getting some reinforcements at running back.

Sony Michel, who hasn’t played since a nine-carry, 117-yard performance in Week Three, is being activated from injured reserve today, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Damien Harris has emerged as the Patriots’ top runner since Michel suffered his quad injury, but tomorrow against the Texans Harris and Michel will likely share carries.

The Patriots have one of the best run offenses in the NFL, and the Texans have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so it’s safe to say New England plans to keep the ball on the ground a lot on Sunday.

Patriots activating Sony Michel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk