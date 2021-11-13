Patriots activate Trent Brown, place Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Jake Levin
·2 min read
In this article:
Patriots make series of roster moves ahead showdown vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Help is on the way for the New England Patriots along the offensive line, but the club also took a hit at linebacker Saturday.

Prior to Sunday's Week 10 contest against the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots activated offensive tackle Trent Brown from injured reserve and placed linebacker Jamie Collins on IR. In addition, the team elevated tight end Matt LaCosse and linebacker Tashawn Bower from the practice squad ahead of the Browns game.

The return of Brown, expected after he returned to practice earlier this week, will bolster an offensive line that has already been playing better in recent weeks for the Patriots. Brown has not played since Week 1, when he suffered a calf injury against the Miami Dolphins.

Perry's Mailbag: How do Pats protect Mac from Myles Garrett?

Collins, meanwhile, who had his first interception since returning to New England in last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, will miss at least three games due to an ankle injury.

Collins has been playing a limited role for New England in five games since being released by the Detroit Lions, taking 59 defensive snaps and 44 more on special teams in five games during his third tour of duty in Foxboro. He was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week Friday

LaCosse appeared in 11 games for the Patriots in the 2019 season, catching 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He was one of eight New England players who opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Bower appeared in one game earlier this season for the Patriots against the New York Jets, making one tackle, and played in seven games with three starts in 2020 for New England.

Lastly, the Patriots reportedly worked out free agent running back Kenjon Barner, who appeared in five games for the team in 2018.

Barner, 32, has spent time on the rosters for three of the last four Super Bowl champions: the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, the Patriots in 2018 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. 

