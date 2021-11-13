Patriots activate Trent Brown off injured reserve

The Patriots activated offensive tackle Trent Brown from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

They placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Collins has an ankle injury that will force him to miss at least three games. In addition, the Patriots elevated defensive lineman Tashawn Bower and tight end Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad.

Brown injured his calf seven snaps into the 2021 season and missed the team’s next three games before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 9.

Brown is in his second stint with the Patriots. He also has played for the 49ers and Raiders.

In seven seasons, Brown has played 64 games with 61 starts.

