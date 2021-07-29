Patriots activate Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy from PUP

In this article:

The Patriots placed offensive lineman Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. They removed both from the list Wednesday.

That means both players passed a physical and were cleared for practice.

Van Noy wore a red non-contract jersey at practice, but participated, via Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. Brown practiced Wednesday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive linemen Chase Winovich and Byron Cowart, linebackers Terez Hall and Brandon King and tight end Dalton Keene remain on PUP.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Cameron McGrone and safety Joshuah Bledsoe all still are on the non-football injury list.

