Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to 53-man roster among flurry of moves

Patriots activate Jarrett Stidham to 53-man roster among flurry of moves

The New England Patriots' quarterback depth chart got a little longer Tuesday.

The Patriots activated Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, per ESPN's Field Yates. Stidham needed to be activated by Wednesday or he would have reverted to the season-ending PUP list.

Stidham was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the backup quarterback in 2019 behind Tom Brady and in 2020 behind Cam Newtom.

Stidham joins rookie and starter Mac Jones, as well as veteran Brian Hoyer on the team's QB depth chart.

Offensive lineman James Ferentz cleared waivers Tuesday and intends to re-sign with the Patriots' practice squad, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Ferentz primarily plays center and guard. He's appeared in three games (two starts) for the Patriots this season.

Reiss also reports that cornerback Brian Poole has been released from the practice squad, which now has two open spots.

The Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a Week 10 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.