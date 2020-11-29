Patriots activate OL Justin Herron, two others ahead of Cardinals game

Patriots activate Herron, two others ahead of Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

After placing left tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back Rex Burkhead, and defensive tackle Carl Davis on injured reserve, the Patriots added three players to their 53-man roster. Wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Akeem Spence were promoted from the practice squad while Justin Herron was activated from IR.

Tight end Jake Burt was placed on practice squad injured reserve.

Patriots make a series of roster moves: https://t.co/6TM9sthlV9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 29, 2020

Moncrief was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 4 and played in last week's loss to the Houston Texans, catching one pass for 15 yards.

Spence was added to the practice squad on Nov. 21 after spending parts of his eight-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Herron, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Wake Forest, played in the first six games of the regular season and made two starts vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The Patriots are set to take on the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.