Patriots activate OL Isaiah Wynn, who could play vs. Cowboys

Isaiah Wynn's return could bolster Pats' OL depth vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are getting at least one body back on the offensive line for Week 6.

The Patriots activated offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn off the COVID/reserve list Saturday, per the NFL's transaction wire. The team also elevated guard James Ferentz from the practice squad.

Wynn and fellow offensive lineman Michael Onwenu both missed New England's Week 5 win over the Houston Texans after being placed on the COVID/reserve list on Oct. 5. Onwenu has yet to be activated from the COVID/reserve list, so it's unclear whether he'll be eligible to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Justin Herron has started the last three games at left tackle, so it's possible Wynn slides in at right tackle with Trent Brown still sidelined due to injury. Guard Shaq Mason has been ruled out of Patriots-Cowboys due to an abdomen injury, which explains why Ferentz -- who started at left guard last week -- was elevated from the practice squad.

The Patriots' patchwork offensive line performed admirably against Houston last weekend, but it will need to elevate its game to help the Patriots offense keep pace with the explosive Cowboys.