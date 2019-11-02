Patriots activate N’Keal Harry

The Patriots’ first-round draft pick is finally getting healthy.

New England rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry is being activated off injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harry has not yet played after suffering an ankle injury in training camp. The Patriots were expecting the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry to make a big impact in their offense.

Harry will try to get some catches in a receiver group where Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman start, undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers has been surprisingly effective, and Mohamed Sanu just arrived in a trade.