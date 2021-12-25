Patriots activate Kendrick Bourne, put Deatrich Wise on COVID reserve

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be available for the Patriots for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Bourne was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Bourne went on the list on Monday, so he missed the entire practice week but the Patriots could use some receiver help with Nelson Agholor ruled out due to a concussion.

The Patriots also added defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to the COVID reserve list Saturday. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are also on the list in New England.

Linebacker Josh Uche has been activate from injured reserve while wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, and cornerback DeAngelo Ross have all been elevated from the practice squad.

