Patriots activate Jermaine Eluemunor, place Shilique Calhoun on IR

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Patriots announced a number of roster moves, including the activation of offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from injured reserve.

Eluemunor, 25, went on injured reserve Oct. 21 after starting four of the first five games at right tackle.

The Patriots placed linebacker Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

Calhoun’s knee injury will keep him sidelined at least the next three games. He has spent the past three weeks on the injury report but has played eight games, seeing action on 43 percent of the defensive snaps and 42 percent of special teams snaps.

He has 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

The Patriots released defensive lineman Nick Thurman. Thurman, 25, was elevated to the 53-player roster four times this season and signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. He played six games with one start and posted seven tackles.

New England activated linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. They will revert back to the practice squad Monday.

The Patriots signed tight end Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

Patriots activate Jermaine Eluemunor, place Shilique Calhoun on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters. The 36-year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots clear of his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a one-under-par 71 to move to -8, Willett a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Full leaderboard Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put an excellent round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8 and into a share of 10th. But after his opening-day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead. A level-par 72 left the five-time Masters winner in a share of 20th place. Instead, Johnson’s challenge is likely to come from South Korea’s 22-year-old Sung-jae Im, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith who all find themselves four shots off the lead at -12 Johnson, though, holds the whip hand heading into Sunday's final day, the American poised to claim a second major title. Surprisingly for someone who has spent over 100 weeks in the No 1 position, the 2016 US Open at Oakmont remains Johnson’s sole major to date. If he can finish the job on Sunday, he would likely beat the record for lowest winning score at the Masters, set by a 21-year-old Woods when he became the youngest champion in Masters history in 1997, winning by 12 shots with an 18-under par 270. “It's definitely still a long way to go, but I mean, this would mean a lot,” he said. “What a great event; it's the Masters. “I grew up just an hour up the road [in Colombia, South Carolina]. So this one would be very special to me. I feel very comfortable, but I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win."

  • Michigan football game score vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live updates

    Michigan football live game updates and score vs. Big Ten West contender Wisconsin Badgers, as Wolverines try to get to .500

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

    John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.

  • NBA Rumors: Knicks interested in Celtics' Gordon Hayward

    The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • UFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

    Eryk Anders on Saturday confirmed his UFC Vegas 14 bout with Antonio Arroyo had been canceled because of health concerns. Anders missed weight on Friday, weighing 1.5 pounds above the 186-pound limit for the middleweight non-title fight. His health concerns that nixed the fight stem from trying to recover from a rough weight cut. According to a report by MMAFighting's Guilherme Cruz, Arroyo cornerman Marcelo Alfaya said that Anders was "sick and went to hospital." Neither Anders nor UFC officials have yet to confirm that he was hospitalized, though Anders did post on Instagram that the bout had been canceled. The fight was initially slated to be the UFC Vegas 14 main card opener. The fight card will now move forward with 11 bouts. The UFC has yet to announce a re-shuffling of the line-up, as of the time of publication. "Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support."Eryk Anderson – Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eryk Anders (@erykanders) UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running backs. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann