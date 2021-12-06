Patriots activate Jamie Collins to play tonight vs. Bills

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is ready to go tonight against the Bills.

The Patriots have activated Collins from injured reserve, where he’s been since November 13.

Collins started this season with the Lions but didn’t do much, and he was released after two games. He then re-signed with the Patriots for his third stint in New England.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always spoken highly of Collins’ ability to fit in New England’s defense. With the Patriots looking like they’ll be a strong contender in the AFC playoff race, Collins’ presence should help.

