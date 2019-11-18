Will Patriots activate Isaiah Wynn for Week 12? Bill Belichick gives update

The New England Patriots need an upgrade at left tackle, and help could be on the way as early as Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was off to a very good start in 2019 until suffering a foot injury in Week 2 and landing on injured reserve as a result, is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster and play this weekend. He returned to practice late last month.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won't guarantee Wynn will be activated this week, but it sure sounds like there's a good chance.

"I think that we would certainly want to make him active," Belichick said during Monday morning's media conference call. "What the role would be and how everything would play out and so forth, we'll just have to see."

Marshall Newhouse has filled in for Wynn as the starting left tackle and the results haven't been positive. Newhouse gave up three QB hits and a pressure in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, and his previous performances weren't much better (and in some cases, worse).

Wynn's return won't fix all the problems the Patriots offense is dealing with right now, but he'll certainly upgrade the team's pass protection at a key position and likely open up more holes in the run game.

The worry with Wynn, of course, is his injury history. In addition to his foot injury this season, he also missed all of his 2018 rookie campaign with a torn Achilles.

