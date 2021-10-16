Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is back on the Patriots’ active roster.

Wynn missed last Sunday’s win over the Texans and the last two weeks of practice while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Left guard Michael Onwenu was also on the list, but was activated earlier this week.

Given Wynn’s lack of practice time, the Patriots may elect to stick with Justin Herron at left tackle against the Cowboys. Herron is listed as questionable with an abdomen injury, so his availability isn’t a given.

In addition to activating Wynn, the Patriots also promoted offensive lineman James Ferentz from the practice squad. He started in place of Onwenu last Sunday and the Patriots remain without right guard Shaq Mason (quad) this week.

Patriots activate Isaiah Wynn from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk