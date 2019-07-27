Patriots activate Deatrich Wise, sign J.J. Dielman

The Patriots activated defensive end Deatrich Wise from the physically unable to perform list Friday.

The team placed him on PUP on Sunday after he sat out the minicamp last month with an ankle injury.

Wise played all 16 games and made 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2018. He has played all 32 games in his career, with eight starts.

New England also added an offensive lineman to its 90-player roster Friday, signing offensive guard J.J. Dielman.

Dielman, a fifth-round choice of the Bengals in 2017, has never played in a regular-season game. He has bounced around the league, spending time with the Rams, Broncos and Seahawks in addition to the Bengals.