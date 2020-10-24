The Patriots have their starting center back on the active roster.

David Andrews came off of injured reserve on Saturday. Andrews had surgery to repair a broken thumb after Week Two and missed three games while on the list.

The Patriots could also have right guard Shaq Mason back on Sunday against the 49ers. Mason is listed as questionable with a a calf injury after a week of limited practices. He did not play last Sunday because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Joe Thuney has been starting at center, but Andrews’ return would allow him to move back to guard.

New England also promoted linebacker Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They’ll go back down after the contest.

Patriots activate David Andrews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk