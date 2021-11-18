Patriots activate Chase Winovich from injured reserve

The New England Patriots activated defensive end Chase Winovich from injured reserve on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Winovich has missed the Patriots last four games after injuring his hamstring in Week Six against the Dallas Cowboys. He had seven tackles and a quarterback hit in six games played for New England before the injury.

Winovich also began training camp on the physically unable to perform list before being activated in mid-August.

Winovich appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots last season and made nine starts, racking up 48 tackles and 5.5 sacks on 12 quarterback hits.

Winovich takes the place of Josh Uche on the roster, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

