The New England Patriots' post-Rob Gronkowski tight end experiment continues.

The Patriots are acquiring tight end Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saubert is the second tight end to join New England within the last three weeks, as the club signed free agent Lance Kendricks to a one-year contract on July 24.

The Falcons drafted Saubert, 25, in the fifth round out of Drake in 2017, and he's played sparingly since then, recording five catches for 48 yards in 2018 as Atlanta's third-string tight end behind Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo.

With Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the season, Saubert joins at Patriots tight end group that includes Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, Andrew Beck and Kendricks.

UPDATE (9:48 a.m. ET): The trade is official, according to the Falcons. New England has yet to make a corresponding roster move.

TRADE: We have traded TE Eric Saubert to the Patriots for a conditional draft pick.



STORY - https://t.co/U4l4v3T8ub



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 12, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots acquire tight end Eric Saubert in trade with Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston