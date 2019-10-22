So much for reuniting Mohamed Sanu with Kyle Shanahan in Santa Clara.

The 49ers are down a possible wide receiver trade target as the Falcons reportedly sent Sanu to the Patriots Tuesday morning for a second-round draft pick. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Sanu made plenty of sense as a player the 49ers should try to acquire before the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline. He played under Shanahan for two years in Atlanta when the 49ers head coach was the Falcons' offensive coordinator, and averaged nearly 700 yards receiving. The 30-year-old slot receiver would have become an instant favorite for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as an imposing 6-foot-2, 215-pound slot receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Instead, Sanu will be catching passes from Tom Brady in New England, and the two seem quite happy about the news.

If the 49ers do indeed wish to add a receiver before the trade deadline, they have to turn their attention to different options now. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora linked San Francisco to players such as DeVante Parker, Taylor Gabriel, A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders -- as well as Sanu -- on Sunday in a report that the 49ers are "highly motivated" to add a wide receiver.

While it makes plenty of sense for the undefeated 49ers to add a receiver to the mix, Shanahan made it clear Monday that he trusts his in-house options.

Story continues

"The guys we have I still think can continue to get better. We're still holding out hopes, too, for Jalen and Trent Taylor that they can heal up and hopefully return later this year," Shanahan said. "We're always looking to improve, but I do like the guys we have here."

[RELATED: Ranking five wide receivers 49ers could acquire]

One name is off the board, with plenty of options left. In the case the 49ers stand pat, Shanahan has instilled confidence into this group.

Remember, winning cures all.

Patriots acquire 49ers receiver trade target Mohamed Sanu from Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area