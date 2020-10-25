Patriots 'absolutely had conversations' about trading Stephon Gilmore

Breer: Patriots had conversations about dealing Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Stephon Gilmore still be a New England Patriot after this year's NFL trade deadline?

Considering the state of affairs in Foxboro, the All-Pro cornerback could soon be donning a new uniform. Our own Tom E. Curran wrote about the possibility of a Gilmore trade last week, and Albert Breer of The MMQB added fuel to the fire Sunday on Patriots Pregame Live (video above).

Breer says the Patriots have had trade talks involving Gilmore as recently as August, and there's a strong chance the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year won't be on the team in 2021 anyway.

"They absolutely did have conversations with other teams about dealing Stephon Gilmore," Breer said. "If you're not going to compete for a championship, which I think is always going to be the bar here as long as Bill Belichick is here, see what you can get for someone like Stephon Gilmore. Because I think chances are he's not going to be on the team in 2021. They had to move some money 2021 to '20 to make him happy this year. He'll want another raise next year, so I think when they did make that move to move the money up, it was an acknowledgment that he might not be around next year.

"They have talked about the idea of trading Stephon Gilmore," Breer continued. "They were in contact with other teams in March and April, and again in August. The question then becomes what you're willing to take for him, because I don't think it's going to be a first-round pick. ... But if you're willing to move him for a second or a third, I think there could be a market out there for him."

Next year, Gilmore's base salary is $7 million and his cap hit is $16.7 million. His contract expires after the 2021 campaign.

Gilmore entered Sunday with one interception and two passes defensed through five games in 2020.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3., but we could see a flurry of deals well before then.