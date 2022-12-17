Will the Patriots be able to stop Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?

The offense for the Raiders runs through Josh Jacobs. Not only is he leading the NFL in rushing yards, but he is also the leader in yards from scrimmage. If the Raiders want to win on Sunday, Jacobs will need to be a big reason why.

They’ll face the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick in Week 15, who are notorious for taking away an opponent’s best player. Needless to say, you can expect the Patriots to load the box and try to stop Jacobs.

In a recent article by ESPN, senior NFL writer Mike Reiss believes the Patriots will be able to hold down Jacobs. Here are his thoughts on what the Raiders will try to do on Sunday afternoon:

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher, will be held to fewer than 100 yards as Belichick will devote extra defensive resources to slowing him down. The challenge for the Patriots, however, will be that it leaves them vulnerable in other areas — such as against WR Davante Adams. Thus, the game could come down to whether QB Derek Carr can deliver with the game in his hands.”

If the Patriots do devote extra resources to stopping Jacobs, this should be a game in which Davante Adams goes wild. And with the possibility of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow returning to the lineup, could this finally be the week the offense takes off for Las Vegas?

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire